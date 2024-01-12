STG Logistics and Freight Force announce new line haul service

CHICAGO — STG Logistics (STG) and its subsidiary Freight Force have launched a new line haul service focused on the middle mile as a neutral service provider.

According to a news release, the service includes pickup and delivery across 67 markets throughout the country, establishing a complete port-to-door solution for customers.

Phase one of the line haul service launching will focus on 10 lanes involving four Approved Motor Carrier markets in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles, with a plan to have 30 lanes covered by the end of Q1 of 2024, the news release notes.

“We’re incredibly excited about offering this new service,” said Geoff Anderman, president and chief operating officer of STG. “Given STG and Freight Force’s position and reputation as a neutral provider, customers have been asking for us to launch a linehaul service for quite some time. Our reliability for the first and final mile is proven and adding the linehaul component gives our customers the opportunity for a complete door-to-door service with the completely neutral provider they desire. Both STG and Freight Force have long-tenured expertise in servicing these freight forwarders, 3PLs, and other logistics intermediary customers and this new service represents a natural extension of our existing capabilities and service.”

Freight Force operates a network of independently owned and dedicated motor carriers that deliver in compliance with surface, air and TSA requirements. The new linehaul service complements a wide offering of other services, including air freight cartage, retail distribution and white glove service.

“We have the strongest carrier network in the industry, which allows our customers to use Freight Force not just in one location. It is a seamless and one-stop shop for the first and final mile. We have handled our customers’ business for over 40 years and have earned their trust as the gold standard in the industry,” said Sue Beattie, Freight Force CEO.