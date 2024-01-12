Bus collides with big rig in New York state

WALLKILL, N.Y. — The New York State Police are investigating after a school bus and tractor-trailer collided on Friday morning in Wallkill, New York.
According to police, the bus had just dropped off a load of children at school when the wreck ocurred.
The bus driver had to be extracted from the wreckage and was flown to the Westchester Medical Center for treatment.
No students were injured.
The condition of the truck driver was not immediately shared by authorities.
The investigation is ongoing.
