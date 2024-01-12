TheTrucker.com
Bus collides with big rig in New York state

By John Worthen -
The driver of this school bus had to be extracted on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, after a collision with an 18-wheeler. (Courtesy: New York State Police)

WALLKILL, N.Y. — The New York State Police are investigating after a school bus and tractor-trailer collided on Friday morning in Wallkill, New York.

According to police, the bus had just dropped off a load of children at school when the wreck ocurred.

The bus driver had to be extracted from the wreckage and was flown to the Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

No students were injured.

The condition of the truck driver was not immediately shared by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

