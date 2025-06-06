Three arrested in crash scheme in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE PARRISH, La., — Three Louisiana men have been arrested in connection with a staged crash scene, accoring to a release issued by Louisiana State Police.

The case was launched on March 25 when troopers with the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft Unit (IFAT) Breaux Bridge Field Office, began looking into a suspected staged crash scheme. Authorities say their investigation led to the arrests of 45-year-old Justin Ledet of Rayne, 38-year-old Steven Thomas of Lafayette, and 37-year-old Alfred Onezine of Breaux Bridge.

The investigation began after troopers received a criminal complaint from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI), following a report from a trucking company which suspected fraudulent activity related to a crash that occurred on January 19, 2025, in Lafayette Parish.

Investigators determined that Ledet, Thomas, and Onezine allegedly conspired to stage a crash at the intersection of Willow Street and Teurlings Drive in Lafayette. Ledet, while operating the company’s truck, is accused of intentionally striking the rear of a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Thomas, who was accompanied by Onezine and three juvenile passengers.

LSP’s release states that following the crash, all five occupants of the Silverado filed insurance claims against the trucking company, seeking a combined potential fraud amount of approximately ten million dollars in damages.

On May 2, 2025, troopers arrested Ledet and Thomas accusing them of Automobile Insurance Fraud. Both were processed into the Lafayette Parrish Correctional Center without incident.

Subsequently, on May 29, 2025, troopers arrested Onezine on a warrant for three counts of Cruelty to Juveniles and four counts of Automobile Insurance Fraud.

Authorities say during the arrest, Onezine resisted and was additionally charged with Resisting an Officer. Authorities say he was processed into the St. Martin Parish Jail without further incident. This investigation remains ongoing.

“When individuals try to take advantage of a system that our residents rely on, it can put lives at risk and burden others with the cost,” Colonel Robert Hodges, Louisiana State Police Superintendent, stated. “I’m proud of the work our Troopers did alongside the Louisiana Department of Insurance. We will continue working together to make sure those who commit these crimes are held accountable.”

“At a time when Louisiana drivers are already paying the highest auto rates in the nation, these men put three children in harm’s way to try and make a quick buck off our insurance system and the citizens who pay into it,” Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple said. “My thanks go out to the LDI Fraud team for their good work in identifying this staged accident scheme and to State Police for their thorough investigation and successful arrests. The LDI and our law enforcement partners remain committed to aggressively pursuing those who commit these types of insurance crimes.”