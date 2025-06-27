TheTrucker.com
ACT Research: Used truck prices slipped lower in May

By Dana Guthrie -
ACT Research: Used truck prices dipped in May after April improvements.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Used truck prices slipped lower in May according to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research.

Compared to April, miles increased 2.8% m/m, contributing to weaker pricing,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “May is usually the third weakest sales month of the year, running nearly 5% below average. Combined, total used sales lagged the first five months of last year by 6.7%, leaving our outlook for 2025 unchanged.”

ACT
(Courtesy ACT Research)

The Class 8 average retail used truck prices slipped 2.3% lower m/m in May. On a year-over-year basis, prices were down 3.1%.

“The used truck market is awash in uncertainty that seems to have a stranglehold on both buyers and sellers,” Tam said. “The phrase analysis paralysis comes to mind. Parties on both sides of the used truck sales transaction are wondering about everything from tariffs to the status and future of emissions regulations to inventory levels. Of course, top of mind is how and when these dynamics will impact prices.”

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

