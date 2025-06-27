ACT Research: Used truck prices slipped lower in May

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Used truck prices slipped lower in May according to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research.

“Compared to April, miles increased 2.8% m/m, contributing to weaker pricing,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “May is usually the third weakest sales month of the year, running nearly 5% below average. Combined, total used sales lagged the first five months of last year by 6.7%, leaving our outlook for 2025 unchanged.”

The Class 8 average retail used truck prices slipped 2.3% lower m/m in May. On a year-over-year basis, prices were down 3.1%.

“The used truck market is awash in uncertainty that seems to have a stranglehold on both buyers and sellers,” Tam said. “The phrase analysis paralysis comes to mind. Parties on both sides of the used truck sales transaction are wondering about everything from tariffs to the status and future of emissions regulations to inventory levels. Of course, top of mind is how and when these dynamics will impact prices.”