ACT Research: Used truck prices rise again in April

By Dana Guthrie -
Used truck prices continue to increase according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The used Class 8 truck average retail sale price ticked 1.5% higher sequentially in April, according to ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks report.

Compared to March, miles decreased 4.9% month-over-month, contributing to stronger pricing,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT. “April is typically the seventh strongest sales month of the year, running about 2% below average. Combined, total used sales were off the year-ago pace by 10%, leaving our outlook for 2025 unchanged.”

UT SUMMARY
(Graphic courtesy ACT Research)

On a year-over-year basis, prices were 1.9% lower.

“Used truck sales continue to be shaped by considerations from outside the industry,” Tam said. “For example, April’s slightly lower activity may coincide with lower freight volumes. Some shippers may have pulled freight demand forward in an attempt to avoid tariffs. If that is the case, then the drop in volume is reflective of reduced demand for used trucks in the near term.”

 

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

