ACT Research: Used truck prices rise in March

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Class 8 average retail sale price rose by its largest percentage since March 2022, gaining 5.6% m/m in March.

“On a y/y basis, prices were 6.0% lower, while falling 7.7% ytd,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “Besides the usual factors that influence used truck prices, such as mileage, age, and condition, a number of other considerations are likely affecting recent pricing changes.”

The stats are according to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research. The trend follows February numbers which were also resilient.

“Slowing new trucks sales are stemming the flow of trades into used truck inventory,” Tam said. “Lack of new trucks may also be resulting in traditional new truck buyers looking to the secondary market, to substitute affordable, available used trucks for scarce, expensive new ones. Essentially, this is helping to tighten freight hauling capacity. Assuming freight stays steady, used truck prices rise as a result.”