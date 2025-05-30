Nomination deadline nears for “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” award

Kenworth, FASTPORT and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes initiative are continuing the search for America’s top rookie military veteran driver who has successfully transitioned to the trucking industry following military service.

“Under the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” recognition program, Kenworth will provide the grand prize for the 10th consecutive year,” Kenworth said in a media release.”

Army veteran Corey Troxell took home the grand prize in 2024.

Kenworth T680 Prize

This year’s award is a T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles.”

“The Kenworth T680 features a Diamond VIT interior in slate gray with madrona accents and includes the latest in driver amenities,” Kenworth said. “Both the driver and passenger seats are GT703 leather seats that are fully heated and cooled. The 76-inch sleeper includes space for a microwave and TV, a factory-installed fridge, and a rotating work table. The T680 also includes the latest in driver assistance systems, including Kenworth’s Digital Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering.”

Nominee Qualifications

The top driver will be determined by an expert panel of judges. To qualify, drivers must meet eligibility requirements as specified in the official Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award rules, including:

Be a legal resident of the continental United States and military veteran or current/former member of the National Guard or Reserves.

Graduated from PTDI-certified, NAPFTDS or CVTA member driver training school, with a valid CDL.

Have been employed by any for-hire carrier or private fleet that has pledged to hire veterans and hired as a CDL driver after Jan. 1, 2024.

Nomination Deadline

The final deadline to submit applications is June 20. Award semi-finalists will be announced on August 4. Finalists will be invited to Columbus, Ohio to tour the National Veterans Memorial and Museum and attend a reception, followed by a tour of the Kenworth Chillicothe manufacturing plant, where the finalists will be announced. Public voting on the finalists will occur from November 1 through 11. On December 12, finalists will gather at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, where the final award announcement will be made, and the winner will drive home in the Kenworth T680.

Full criteria and online nomination forms are available now on the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” website.