Cory Troxell of Stevens Transport awarded Kenworth T680 Truck in Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award Program

WASHINGTON — For the ninth consecutive year, Kenworth teamed with Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program to find America’s top rookie military veteran who made the successful transition into a civilian truck driving career.

Distinguished Army veteran Cory Troxell, who drives for Stevens Transport, received this year’s “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” award during a recent special ceremony at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. where crowds gathered to see the Kenworth T680 parked outside.

“I honestly thought after coming out of the military that you fade away,” Troxell said. “No one thinks about you anymore; you’re done. But this is proof that’s not true. Thank you for giving me this opportunity and for actually doing something for Veterans that I didn’t think was possible.”

Troxell was born into service with his grandfather, father, and uncle serving with distinguished careers in the Army. Motivated by a strong sense of family pride, service, and patriotism following 9/11, Cory enlisted in the Army in 2004. In 2009, Cory was severely wounded in an enemy IED attack, eventually earning him the Purple Heart. He continued to serve until his retirement in 2024. Drawing similarities to his decision to join the Army, he chose to drive trucks, a career path already cut by his family.

To help him continue in the trucking profession, Troxell was awarded the Kenworth T680, equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles.

“It was a privilege to hand over the keys to the Kenworth T680 to a veteran who exemplifies commitment and courage,” said Cara Howes, Kenworth assistant director of marketing. “On behalf of Kenworth and our dedicated employees, we extend our gratitude for his service to our nation and our best wishes for a prosperous future in the trucking industry.”

The Kenworth T680 features a Diamond VIT interior in slate gray with madrona accents and includes the latest in driver amenities. Both the driver and passenger seats are GT703 leather seats that are fully heated and cooled. The 76-inch sleeper includes space for a microwave and TV, a factory-installed fridge, and a rotating work table. The T680 also includes the latest in driver assistance systems, including Kenworth’s Digital Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering.

“The dedication and resilience of our veteran finalists are nothing short of inspiring,” said Eric Eversole, president of Hiring Our Heroes. “They remind us of the enduring values that make America a leader in opportunity and innovation and the boundless potential that awaits those who transition from military service to meaningful careers.”

Under the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence program, all finalists participated in the Washington, D.C. awards ceremony where their military service was honored. The first runner-up, Douglas Couch/U.S. Navy (E-5)/Roehl Transport., was awarded a $10,000 prize, and finalists Billy Taylor/U.S. Coast Guard (E-7)/Werner Enterprises and Shawn Haley/U.S. Marine Corps (E-4)/Veriha Trucking LLC received $5,000 each.

“Cory’s outstanding military career and continued excellence as a professional truck driver highlight the strength and determination veterans bring to the trucking industry. He represents the best of what this program aims to achieve, and we are confident he will inspire and pave the way for others in the military community to find success in this field,” said Brad Bentley, president of Fastport.