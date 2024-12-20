Drivewyze’s Smart Roadways Service now provides virtual messaging to truck drivers in California, Michigan and Nevada

PLANO, Texas — Drivewyze, a Fleetworthy company, has expanded its Smart Roadways service with in-cab “virtual alerts” for those driving through California, Michigan and Nevada.

“When a participating state sees a problem that a commercial driver is about to drive through, they can let them know through a timely short message,” said Brian Mofford, Drivewyze’s vice president of Government Experience. “Being aware of what’s ahead is a core component of the program and it will help drivers become safer.”

According to a company press release, twenty states now utilize Smart Roadways services, which extend the reach of state safety and enforcement messaging directly to commercial truck drivers.

Virtual messaging and traffic slowdown alerts are offered to the entire trucking industry free of charge through Drivewyze Free. This allows fleets and drivers — using telematics devices, smartphones, or tablets — to receive an essential set of in-cab safety alerts and advisories in advance of potentially risky areas on the roadway.

“Digital messaging direct to commercial drivers is another way our motor carrier officers are working to increase traffic safety and reduce traffic crashes and injuries on Michigan roads,” said Patrick Morris of the Michigan State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “We plan to use this messaging tool before peak holiday travel times or when there are particular driving hazards we want drivers to be aware of.”

In Nevada, “virtual alerts will help drivers navigate diverse terrain and challenging driving conditions,” said Nevada Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tappan Cornmesser. “Coupled with our position as a major transportation corridor, initiatives like this are essential. With increased truck traffic and vital interstates running coast-to-coast, these real-time in-cab messages will help prevent crashes and improve safety for all drivers.”

Cornmesser noted that targeted notifications for snowstorms, chain controls and high wind advisories, particularly in areas like Reno, Carson City and Tahoe, will keep drivers informed during harsh conditions.

Over Thanksgiving, California began sending safety alert messages through the Smart Roadways platform. In a press release the California Highway Patrol issued prior to the holiday, it stated: “Our top priority is the safety of everyone traveling this Thanksgiving,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “By leveraging innovative tools like Electronic Logging Devices to communicate directly with commercial drivers, we can provide timely alerts and help prevent crashes before they happen.”

The release noted that while Drivewyze Free includes access to agency-sponsored real-time traffic slowdown alerts and other alerts and advisories generated in partnership with select state transportation and enforcement agencies, it also offers core message sets, including Drivewyze-sponsored alerts and advisories for High-Rollover risk areas, Low Bridges, and Mountain alerts (steep grade ahead; chain-up/brake check stations; and runaway ramps).