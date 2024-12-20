Transervice Logistics earns “2024 Best Places To Work On Long Island” award from Long Island Business News

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — Long Island Business News named Transervice Logistics to its “2024 Best Places to Work on Long Island” Award.

“This is the sixth year Long Island Business News has named us one of the ‘Best Places to Work on Long Island,’” said Gregg Nierenberg, Transervice president and CEO. “Every year our employees have the chance to rate our performance as part of the nomination process and it is gratifying as an organization to know that we continue to provide them with the great work environment they want and deserve.”

According to a company press release, the survey and awards program identifies and recognizes the state’s best employers and provides organizations with valuable employee feedback. Award winners include both for-profit and not-for-profit large and small companies, as well as government entities with facilities in Nassau or Suffolk County.

Honorees are chosen based on a questionnaire of benefits offered, including average salary, health care, paid time off and employee programs, coupled with an online survey of employees. The awards were presented at a celebration on December 4th at Crest Hollow Country Club and winners were featured in a special section inserted into the December 6th issue of Long Island Business News.