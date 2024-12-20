Heniff companies makes strategic move with Combo Group acquisition

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — The Heniff family of companies has acquired the Combo Group which is based in Born, Netherlands, and provides transport and logistics, food-grade tank cleaning, and maintenance and repair for its many European customers.

“We’re very pleased to welcome our new teammates from the Combo Group,” said Bob Heniff, founder and CEO of Heniff. “Combo shares our customer-focused approach and brings immediate scale to our growing bulk services operations in Europe.”

According to a company press release, the acquisition of the Combo Group is Heniff’s second deal in the European bulk transportation services market this year. Combo is strategically headquartered in the southern region of the Netherlands near the Belgian and German borders, one of the busiest transport connections in Europe. From this location, Combo offers trucking, logistics, tank cleaning, and maintenance & repair services. The company also operates a state-of-the-art maintenance location in nearby Geleen, Netherlands and an additional office in Straelen, Germany. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Teaming up with Heniff marks a significant milestone for Combo,” said Jan Van Erp, founder and owner of the Combo Group. “Heniff is an inspiring organization that shares our cultural values and strong commitment to service and safety. By joining forces, we continue to provide our customers, professional workforce, and other key stakeholders with a solid foundation to consistently deliver high-quality solutions.”