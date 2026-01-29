TravelCenters of America gives record-breaking $100K+ donation to St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) is announcing TravelCenters of America (TA), raised more than $100,000 through its most recent annual charity golf tournament.

The donations marks the largest single-year contribution generated by the event since the partnership began in 2017.

“TravelCenters of America has been an incredible partner to the St. Christopher Fund for nearly a decade,” said Courtney Niemann, executive director of SCF. “This milestone contribution demonstrates the power of sustained corporate support and the meaningful impact it can have on drivers and their families when they need it most.”

Supporting Drivers When They Need it Most

“The record-breaking total reflects TA’s long-standing commitment to supporting professional drivers and their families during times of illness or injury,” SCF said. “Proceeds from the tournament directly benefit SCF’s mission to provide financial assistance to drivers facing hardship.”

Partnership with TravelCenters of America

Since 2017, TA has contributed annually to SCF through its charity golf tournament, with contributions steadily increasing over time. The most recent tournament represents a significant milestone in the partnership and underscores growing momentum behind industry efforts to support the well-being of professional drivers.

“Professional drivers keep this country moving, and supporting their well-being is a responsibility we take seriously,” said Jason Nordin, CEO, TA. “Our annual golf tournament is one way we can rally our vendor partners, our team members and our industry around the drivers who need us most. We’re proud to stand with the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and to help strengthen the safety net for the [people] who spend their lives on the road.”

Helping Truckers in Need

As SCF looks ahead to the year ahead, record contributions like this one help ensure the organization can continue expanding its reach and assistance programs to meet ongoing needs across the trucking community.

“The SCF is the only nationwide nonprofit that provides short-term relief to Class A OTR drivers suffering from an illness or injury that took them out of work within the last 365 days,” SCF said. “The SCF also provides several free prevention health and wellness programs for OTR drivers in an effort to keep them on the road, including nicotine cessation, diabetes prevention, chronic disease management, at-home cancer screenings and vaccine vouchers.

To make a donation or become a sponsor of the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, please

contact Diane Hutsell, director of philanthropy at [email protected]