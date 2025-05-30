Truck carrying hazardous materials overturns, evacuation ordered in Georgia

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County government issued an evacuation notice after a semi-truck carrying hazardous materials overturned on Wilson Road on Friday morning.

According to WSBTV, officials said the area between Highway 5 and Tyree Road is closed in both directions and emergency response crews are already on the scene.

Anyone within a half-mile of the location is being ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety, both residents and businesses.

The county has opened a temporary evacuation location at the Dog River Library at 6100 Highway 5.

County officials urge residents and drivers to avoid the area and follow directions from emergency personnel and do not try to come back until an official all-clear is given.

This is an ongoing story and no additional information is available at this time.