Fleet Advantage named Marketing Team of the Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage (FA) is announcing its marketing team has been named Marketing Team of the Year by the American Marketing Association (AMA) of South Florida.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the AMA South Florida chapter,” said Katerina Jones, CMO. “This award validates the passion, collaboration, and purpose that fuel our marketing efforts. It also speaks to the power of strategic storytelling and the impact of a united team committed to driving transformation—for our clients, our industry, and our communities. I am honored and grateful to lead a team that not only excels professionally, but also brings authenticity, kindness, and heart to everything they do. Their unwavering positivity and determination make our workplace brighter and our mission stronger.”

The prestigious award celebrates exceptional marketing teams demonstrating excellence in their field and was revealed during the AMA’s 2025 awards ceremony held on May 18 at O Cinema in Miami Beach, Fla., according to a FA press release.

Brand Leadership and Digital Innovation

The honor recognizes Fleet Advantage’s marketing department for its outstanding contributions to brand leadership, digital innovation, and thought leadership within the transportation industry. The team—led by Jones, Elizabeth Gomez, director of marketing and community outreach Elizabeth Gomez and Tracy Derival, marketing and digital coordinator —has been instrumental in elevating the company’s brand while supporting strategic business growth and community advancement.

Podcast Nomination

In addition to the win, Fleet Advantage was also nominated in the Marketing Campaign of the Year category for its Driving Success Podcast Campaign.

“The campaign was praised for its creative and modern approach to engaging a younger, more diverse, and digitally savvy audience within the transportation industry,” FA said. “With a strategic omnichannel rollout across podcast platforms, social media, media partners, and the company website, the campaign delivered a 600% increase in engagement in its first year. The podcast has emerged as a go-to source for industry education and thought leadership, fostering greater brand visibility and strengthening Fleet Advantage’s connection with organizations operating transportation fleets, clients, and other industry stakeholders.”

Strong Leadership

“Under Jones’s visionary leadership, the team successfully launched a comprehensive rebranding initiative, delivering a new logo, corporate identity, and strategic messaging that reflected Fleet Advantage’s future-focused solutions,” FA said. “Thought leadership campaigns, educational video content, and targeted marketing strategies also supported record levels of lease originations.”

The team also developed and messaged high-impact initiatives such as the EV Life Cycle Cost Analysis Tool (EVAN), the Driving Success Podcast, and the Unbundled Full-Service Lease Comparative Index, reinforcing Fleet Advantage’s reputation as an industry pioneer. These efforts collectively contributed to measurable results in brand visibility, client engagement, and market expansion, according to the release.

Community Outreach

“Beyond business success, the marketing team remains deeply committed to community outreach,” FA said. “Gomez’s leadership of Fleet Advantage’s Kids Around The Corner Foundation helped deploy over $365,000 for 48 nonprofit organizations in 2024, earning the company the Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) Purpose Award. The team also enhanced employee engagement through internal cultural initiatives and charitable partnerships that align with Fleet Advantage’s core values.”

Derival’s creative contributions, including the production of over 160 marketing videos and hosting of the Driving Success Podcast, helped grow the company’s social media presence by over 22% while raising awareness about critical industry issues and innovations.

“Together, Jones, Gomez, and Derival have amassed more than 20 individual and team marketing honors over the last three years, including prestigious accolades such as the Women in Supply Chain Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Top Women to Watch in Transportation by the Women In Trucking Association, TMSA Purpose Award, TMSA Top Brand Innovator, and Rock Star of the Supply Chain Award by Food Logistics,” FA said. “These achievements reflect not only their professional excellence but also their deep commitment to shaping the future of marketing in the transportation and equipment finance industries.”