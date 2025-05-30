TheTrucker.com
Freight train crashes into stalled semi in Florida

By Dana Guthrie -
Melbourne, Fla. train crash: Freight Train collides with stalled semi. (Photo courtesy Florida Today)

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A driver escaped his stalled-out semi-truck along the railroad tracks at U.S. 1 and Lake Washington Road moments before a 20-car freight train plowed through the intersection on May 29, according to Florida Today.

“The truck became disabled on the tracks,” said Sgt. Ben Slover, spokesperson for the Melbourne Police Department (MPD). “The driver realized the train was coming and got out.”

The truck sustained heavy damage as it was dragged about 50 yards along the tracks by the northbound Florida East Coast Railway train. No injuries were reported.

In-cab video shows a malfunction caused the truck to come to a stop as it rolled over the tracks, according to the MPD.

No charges have been filed in the accident. This is an on-going investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

 

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Dana Guthrie
