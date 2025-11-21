Arpin Group marks its 125th anniversary by giving back

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Arpin is celebrating its milestone 125th anniversary by giving to charity.

“We salute and give honor to the generations before us. Including many of our global employees who have been with us for decades,” said Peter Arpin, president. “Though 125 years in existence, we do not feel old. In fact, today, as we focus more than ever on delivering value and having a positive impact on our world, Arpin is more nimble and innovative than ever.”

Giving Back

To commemorate the historic occasion, Arpin is giving back by donating $125,000.00 to charity—underscoring its commitment to maximizing the company’s positive contributions to the world and emphasizing its ethos to give back more than we take.

“Since its founding in 1900 by the Arpin family, the company has remained a privately held, family-owned, and operated business,” the company said. “From humble beginnings delivering coal and ice with a single horse and cart, the company has grown from a small, local operation to a trusted, globally recognized transportation brand with offices in the USA, EMEA, and APAC regions, achieving milestones that have shaped the industry and impacted the communities where our customers live and work.”

Special Recognitions

Ongoing celebrations include the presentation of a Certificate of Special Recognition by the Governor of the State of Rhode Island, Daniel J. McKee, in commemoration of serving thousands of families, providing hundreds of jobs, and helping fuel the state’s economy, while expanding Rhode Island’s footprint on the international stage. Moreover, internally, the company will undertake several employee appreciation initiatives to recognize the role of its employees in the company’s success, according to the company press release.

“Through its commitment to providing a customer-focused service approach, innovative and flexible programs, and investment in the communities where our customers live and work, Arpin has created a solid platform for success—earning recognition as the top choice for domestic and international moving,” the release said. “With an eye towards the future, the fifth generation is charting its path forward by continuing to build on its legacy while leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of the global mobility industry, furthering strategic partnerships, and investing in its greatest strength—its employees.”