Padilla, Davids lead lawmakers to protect EV investments

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Alex Padilla and Representative Sharice Davids led 88 lawmakers in pushing Senate Environment and Public Works and House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee leadership to protect electric vehicle (EV) investments while reauthorizing bipartisan surface transportation legislation.

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) represented a historic investment in strengthening and building out our national infrastructure,” the lawmakers said in a letter. “We have a unique opportunity to not only reauthorize this foundation but bolster many of the highly popular and effective transportation programs authorized by the IIJA,” wrote the lawmakers. “Attempts to eliminate investments in cleaner transportation run counter to the cooperative spirit this process depends on. While we understand that reforms may be necessary and that legislating inherently requires compromise, we urge you to ensure that this reauthorization process does not take a partisan tenor replete with extraordinary attempts to undercut zero-emission technologies, investments, and American innovation.”

A Bipartisan Surface Transportation Process

The lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to supporting a similar bipartisan surface transportation process to the historic passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, but they stressed that the reauthorization cannot truly be bipartisan if it furthers the Administration’s attacks on electric vehicles. Since taking office, the Trump Administration has sought to dismantle federal EV programs, including freezing the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program and rolling back other Congressionally authorized initiatives, according to the lawmakers.

The lawmakers emphasized that bipartisan programs like NEVI, the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) discretionary grant program, the Carbon Reduction Program, the Reduction of Truck Emissions at Port Facilities (RTEPF) program, and the Low or No Emission Grant Program (Low No) expand consumer choice, create American jobs, lower costs, and strengthen U.S. competitiveness. They warned that undermining EV programs puts significant economic and workforce gains at risk, while undermining long-term planning and ceding progress on EVs to China.

Eliminating EV Investments – A Departure from Bipartisan Cooperation

“Eliminating dedicated investments in EV and alternative fueling technologies would represent a departure from the bipartisan cooperation that has always driven surface transportation legislation,” the lawmakers said. “We remain committed to advancing American transportation innovation, safety, and excellence, and we hope the reauthorization process will maintain that same spirit of partnership.”

More than $200 billion has been invested in domestic EV manufacturing capacity since 2022, expected to create over 160,000 jobs across the country in charging manufacturing alone. These investments have been made on a bipartisan basis: 22 of the 25 Congressional districts with the greatest share of EV manufacturing capacity investment are represented by Republicans. In California, the zero-emission vehicle industry supports over 70,000 jobs across more than 360 companies, according a press release from Padilla.

CALSTART

“The Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act delivered transformative investments to accelerate the low- and no-emission vehicle industry,” said Trisha DelloIacono, head of policy, CALSTART. “These investments have created jobs, improved public health, and strengthened the global competitiveness of the U.S. transportation sector as advanced vehicle technologies rapidly grow worldwide. We applaud the congressional leaders who signed this letter and who recognize the need to build on the progress initiated in 2021. These members understand that continued investment in a diverse mix of fueling and vehicle technologies is essential to maintaining – and expanding – America’s share of the global transportation market. CALSTART looks forward to working with Congress as this legislation advances and to ensuring members understand the importance of including electrification funding in the next infrastructure package.”

Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA)

“Negotiations for the surface reauthorization bill have a long history of bipartisan collaboration that has resulted in many popular programs and initiatives to modernize and advance transportation in the United States,” said Albert Gore, executive director, ZETA. “This has included creating an investment-friendly environment that has resulted in billions of dollars worth of investment in our nation’s EV and battery supply chains that are expected to create more than 160,000 new manufacturing jobs. It has also included investments in our nation’s infrastructure to expand the charging network and help millions of drivers choose electric transportation. As members of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure move forward with negotiations for the upcoming bill to reauthorize surface transportation programs, we appreciate this letter highlighting the importance of continued public policy to support ongoing investment in the U.S. and the drivers that are choosing alternative drivetrains.”

NEVI Formula Program

Earlier this year, Padilla joined all Democratic members of the Committee in demanding answers from Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Sean Duffy about the abrupt cutoff of funds for the NEVI Formula Program, illegally jeopardizing $384 million for critical zero-emission vehicle infrastructure along California’s highways.

“Senator Padilla has consistently fought to reduce emissions across the transportation and freight sectors,” the release said. “Last year, Padilla successfully pushed the Biden Administration to launch a National Zero-Emission Freight Corridor Strategy to guide the national deployment of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty freight transportation vehicle (ZE-MHDV) charging and fueling infrastructure, which followed his efforts to call on the Joint Office to prioritize the deployment of ZE-MHDV as part of its core mission. Since 2024, Senator Padilla has announced over $440 million for zero-emission vehicle charging and fueling infrastructure from the CFI grant program. In 2023, Padilla, Senator Booker, and Representative Barragán introduced the bicameral EVs for All Act, legislation that would increase access to zero-emission vehicles for residents of public housing across the nation.

Supporting Lawmakers

In addition to Padilla and Davids, the letter was also signed by Senators Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), as well as Representatives Gabe Amo (D-R.I.-01), Becca Balint (D-Vt.-AL), Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.-44), Ami Bera (D-Calif.-06), Don Beyer (D-Va.-08), Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.-02), Julia Brownley (D-Calif.-26), Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.-24), André Carson (D-Ind.-07), Sean Casten (D-Ill.-06), Kathy Castor (D-Fla.-14), Judy Chu (D-Calif.-28), Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.-05), Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.-09), Jim Costa (D-Calif.-21), Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.-04), Diana DeGette (D-Colo.-01), Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.-01), Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.-17), Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.-10), Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas-37), Sarah Elfreth (D-Md.-03), Dwight Evans (D-Pa.-03), Valerie Foushee (D-N.C.-04), Laura Friedman (D-Calif.-30), Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.-10), John Garamendi (D-Calif.-08), Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.-04), Robert Garcia (D-Calif.-42), Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.-10), Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.-02), Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.-05), Val Hoyle (D-Ore.-04), Jared Huffman (D-Calif.-02), Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.-01), Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.-51), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.-07), Henry “Hank” Johnson (D-Ga.-04), Greg Landsman (D-Ohio-01), Mike Levin (D-Calif.-49), Ted Lieu (D-Calif.-36), Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.-18), Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.-02), Doris Matsui (D-Calif.-07), Dave Min (D-Calif.-47), Kevin Mullin (D-Calif.-15), Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.-12), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.-AL), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.-05), Chris Pappas (D-N.H.-01), Scott Peters (D-Calif.-50), Chellie Pingree (D-Maine-01), Nellie Pou (D-N.J.-09), Deborah Ross (D-N.C.-02), Hillary Scholten (D-Mich.-03), Kim Schrier (D-Wash.-08), Lateefah Simon (D-Calif.-12), Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.-17), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.-14), Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.-13), Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.-02), Dina Titus (D-Nev.-01), Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.-20), Derek Tran (D-Calif.-45), Juan Vargas (D-Calif.-52), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.-12), Nikema Williams (D-Ga.-05), and Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.-24).