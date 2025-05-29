Study finds 58% of truckloads moved over half empty in 2024

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A new Flock Freight and Drive Research study reveals a significant surge in truckload underutilization.

“We’re seeing more half-empty trucks on the road than ever before, a result of a soft freight market where low costs make shipping empty space less of a concern,” said Chris Pickett, Flock Freight CCO. “Shippers rely on truckload freight for its flexibility and ability to quickly bring goods to market—a need that won’t disappear even as the market rebounds and the cost of shipping unused space increases. What shippers truly need is a solution that lets them pay only for the space they use, without sacrificing service quality or cargo security. That’s exactly where Flock’s Shared Truckload comes in.”

The 2025 edition of its annual shipper research study, is spotlighting critical inefficiencies and challenges facing the trucking industry. The study found 58% of truckloads moving partially empty in 2024, up from 43 percent in 2023. It also highlights a critical need for efficiency-focused solutions as the freight market prepares for recovery in a volatile economic climate.

Key Findings

The study surveyed 1,000 transportation decision-makers spanning industries such as retail, industrial machinery, food and beverage and consumer packaged goods. Key findings included:

Truckload underutilization is on the rise: 58% of truckloads moved with empty trailer space in 2024, up +15% year over year. The average underutilized truckload left 34 linear feet of space unused, or the equivalent of every third truckload moving completely empty.

58% of truckloads moved with empty trailer space in 2024, up +15% year over year. The average underutilized truckload left 34 linear feet of space unused, or the equivalent of every third truckload moving completely empty. Service performance is critical to stay competitive: On-time performance was ranked as the #1 priority for choosing shipping solutions, as delays and penalties cost the average enterprise shipper $6.2 million annually in on-time in full (OTIF) late fees. Over 45% of shippers booked truckloads because they were unsure that other modes would arrive on time.

On-time performance was ranked as the #1 priority for choosing shipping solutions, as delays and penalties cost the average enterprise shipper $6.2 million annually in on-time in full (OTIF) late fees. Over 45% of shippers booked truckloads because they were unsure that other modes would arrive on time. Fraud and theft costs shippers millions: Fraud and theft affected 1.11% of shipments in 2024, costing the average enterprise shipper $9.9 million annually. Certain industries were impacted by fraud and theft more, including tech and electronics, food and beverage, and consumer packaged goods.

Challenges Facing the Industry

According to the study, the freight industry faces challenges with inefficiency, rising costs, and increasing pressure for speed and reliability. Truckload underutilization and the demand for faster shipping go hand in hand, as speed to market has become an expectation rather than a luxury. The research also highlights growing on-time, in-full (OTIF) requirements from major retailers and distributors. In 2024, 1 in 6 less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments arrived late, pushing more shippers to choose expensive truckload options even when trailers weren’t fully loaded.

Read the full research report here.