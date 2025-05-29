CVTA calls on USDOT to disqualify CDL schools that flout driver training requirements

On May 20, 2025, U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Sean Duffy signed an order mandating that commercial drivers operating in the U.S. be able to effectively communicate in English.

This marks a major step forward for highway safety.

By reinstating enforcement of the federal English language proficiency (ELP) requirement for commercial drivers, the USDOT and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) are returning to a common-sense approach — ensuring that drivers operating 80,000-pound vehicles on our roadways can read highway signs and respond to official instructions in English. This action fulfills a directive from President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14286, “Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America’s Truck Drivers,” and restores a vital qualification standard that had been neglected for nearly a decade.

But the enforcement shouldn’t stop at ELP requirements.

The renewed focus on ELP is a reminder of the importance of enforcing ALL existing driver qualification rules. For too long, the federal Training Provider Registry (TRP) under the Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) rule has lacked proper enforcement.

This registry exists to ensure that only qualified, compliant schools are allowed to train entry-level commercial drivers. Without meaningful oversight, unqualified training providers remain in operation. This puts not only their students but also motor carriers and the traveling public at risk.

The FMCSA’s new policy guidance rightly recognizes that a failure to enforce driver qualification standards increases the likelihood of a crash. The same logic must apply to the TPR.

The Commercial Vehicle Training Association (CVTA) welcomes USDOT enforcement of existing laws.

To that point, if the federal government is now prepared to disqualify drivers who do not meet the English proficiency standard, it must also be prepared to meaningfully disqualify AND REMOVE schools that flout Entry-Level Driver Training requirements. Qualified drivers and qualified training providers are interdependent—when one is compromised, the entire safety system weakens.

CVTA applauds Secretary Duffy’s leadership and calls on the USDOT to build on this momentum.

As the agency moves toward uniform enforcement of English proficiency requirements starting June 25, 2025, it must also prioritize the removal of non-compliant training providers from the TPR. Doing so will honor the intent of the ELDT rule, safeguard professional standards and — most importantly — save lives on America’s roads.

Read more about this issue in a letter sent to Secretary Duffy by CVTA and the National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools (NAPFTDS), seeking robust enforcement of the ELDT Training Provider Registry.