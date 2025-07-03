A promise that changed a life: CVTA highlights student success

Today, we’re proud to recognize an important story: Chris Clardy, a graduate of C1 Truck Driver Training who turned a childhood dream into a thriving trucking business.

Clardy’s dream started early. At just 12 years old, while attending the Mt. Comfort Air Show, he was captivated not by the planes — but by a semi-truck on display. It was there that he first learned about C1 Truck Driver Training, planting a seed that would stay with him through life’s ups and downs.

Soon after, Clardy faced serious medical challenges that landed him in the hospital. In a moment of compassion and encouragement, C1’s owner, Chris Welch, reached out with a personal note and a promise: Once he was well enough, he’d be treated to a ride in a semi-truck at the school.

It wasn’t just a kind gesture. It was a life-shaping moment.

Nearly two decades later, Clardy walked back through C1’s doors — this time as a student. Already holding his CDL permit and DOT physical, he entered training with focus and determination. He graduated at the top of his class, passed his CDL test on the first try and began his career at PAM Transport.

But he didn’t stop there.

Today, Chris Clardy owns and operates his very own fleet. He’s building a business and creating new job opportunities for others ready to follow in his path — proof of what’s possible when mentorship and quality training meet personal drive.

Clardy’s story is a powerful reminder: Truck driver training isn’t just about learning to drive — it’s about unlocking potential. And for students across the country, the road to independence, stability and success often begins at a CVTA (Commercial Vehicle Training Association) member school.