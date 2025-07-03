Former RaceTrac CEO appointed president, CEO of NATSO and NATSO Foundation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — NATSO is announcing the appointment of Max McBrayer Jr., former CEO of RaceTrac Inc., as president and CEO of NATSO and president of the NATSO Foundation.

McBrayer succeeds Darren Boyd Schulte, who has served as interim CEO since January. Schulte will remain with the organization in his longstanding position as vice president of membership.

“I am honored to assume the role of NATSO President and CEO at such a pivotal time for the industry and the association,” McBrayer said. “I am committed to working with NATSO’s board of directors and the leadership team to execute a strategic framework that will drive sustainable growth while strengthening member relationships, positioning NATSO for the future while ensuring the association meets the needs of its members.”

Experienced Leader

According to NATSO, McBrayer brings more than four decades of leadership experience across the fuel retail and transportation energy sectors. A seasoned industry executive, McBrayer brings an extensive background in transportation energy, having served as the CEO of RaceTrac Petroleum Inc., president of Metroplex Energy and president of The Ethanol Corporation.

“The Board of Directors congratulates Max on joining NATSO and on his appointment as resident and [CEO],” said Joe Zietlow, NATSO chairman of the board. “Max brings a deep understanding of the fuel retail and transportation energy industries and their customers to this leadership position. The Board has full confidence that Max will build on his distinguished career to serve NATSO’s members. We look forward to working with Max as NATSO remains focused on advancing the long-term success and profitability of our industry and our members.”