Kenworth driver dies in Oregon accident

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. — A Kenworth driver died in a crash after trying to avoid an accident.

According to the Oregon State Police, at approximately 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, the OSP responded to a fatal crash in Lake County near Lakeview.

The preliminary investigation indicated a white Mercedes Sprinter van, operated by Daniel Klinkert, 48, of Tulsa, Okla., was traveling eastbound on Highway 140 near milepost 1 when it entered the intersection with a southbound commercial motor vehicle towing double trailers. The southbound red Kenworth commercial motor vehicle, operated by Nicholas Cardoza, 61, of Lakeview, swerved to avoid a collision with the van, left the roadway, and rolled over.

Cardoza was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Klinkert, the operator of the Mercedes van, was not injured.

The highway was impacted for approximately six hours during the on-scene investigation. The crash remains under investigation and no additional information is currently available.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeview EMS, Lakeview Fire Department, and Thomas Creek-Westside Fire Department.