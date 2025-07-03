TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Kenworth driver dies in Oregon accident

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Kenworth driver dies in Oregon accident
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Kenworth driver dies in Oregon accident
Kenworth driver pronounced dead at scene of Oregon accident.

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. — A Kenworth driver died in a crash after trying to avoid an accident.

According to the Oregon State Police, at approximately 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, the OSP responded to a fatal crash in Lake County near Lakeview.

The preliminary investigation indicated a white Mercedes Sprinter van, operated by Daniel Klinkert, 48, of Tulsa, Okla., was traveling eastbound on Highway 140 near milepost 1 when it entered the intersection with a southbound commercial motor vehicle towing double trailers. The southbound red Kenworth commercial motor vehicle, operated by Nicholas Cardoza, 61,  of Lakeview, swerved to avoid a collision with the van, left the roadway, and rolled over.

Cardoza was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Klinkert, the operator of the Mercedes van, was not injured.

The highway was impacted for approximately six hours during the on-scene investigation. The crash remains under investigation and no additional information is currently available.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeview EMS, Lakeview Fire Department, and Thomas Creek-Westside Fire Department.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE