NATSO prioritizing alternative fueling options at truck stops

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The NATSO Government Affairs Committee is formally adopting its priority legislative and regulatory issues for 2025 at its February meeting held during NATSO Connect in Las Vegas, Nev.

“Our position as a surrogate for the consumer dictates that we support biofuel tax and highway policies that are consumer centric and incorporate the consumer’s perspective in the marketplace,” said LeeAnn Goheen, senior director of government Affairs for NATSO. “If consumers want it, we want it. NATSO’s Government Affairs Committee was clear that in this environment consumers are first and foremost concerned about keeping fuel prices low.”

Core Priorities

NATSO’s core legislative priorities this year will focus on continuing its thought-leadership around highway and freight policies, while engaging in a strategic assessment of biofuel and other transportation energy incentive policies.

The group will work to ensure that truck stops, travel centers and off-highway fuel retailers can incorporate alternative fuels into their fuel supply while competing on a level playing field. NATSO also will continue its long-standing efforts to preserve federal restrictions on tolling and commercial activities at Interstate rest areas as well as advocating for long-term, sustainable highway funding.

“As Congress pursues major tax and trade policy, NATSO will continue assessing policy proposals through the lens of consumers: biofuel and other alternative fuel policies will only work if they lower costs for consumers,” NATSO said.

Biofuel Policies

“We will only support biofuel policies that lower prices for our customers,” said Raina Shoemaker Fromm, chair of NATSO’s government affairs committee and co-owner of Shoemaker’s Travel Centers. “Feedback from some members indicates that 45Z is resulting in far fewer gallons of biofuel being produced, and it can quickly translate to higher prices. This is an untenable value proposition for both fuel retailers and consumers of biofuels and unless that all changes it is imperative that we take a closer look at this market dynamic and adjust our advocacy priorities accordingly.”

The Government Affairs Committee discussed the policies of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, including the Clean Fuel Production Tax Credit. Following in-depth dialogue, the committee voted to study the impact of the newly enacted 45Z tax credit on consumer fuel prices.