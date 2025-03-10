Wabash adds Phillips REAR-VU camera as standard option

Irvine, Calif. — Wabash is making the Phillips REAR-VU Backup Camera a standard option on all new dry van trailers in 2025.

“This collaboration with Wabash represents a significant step forward for the industry,” said Dan Forthoffer, vice president of research and development at Phillips Industries. “We developed the REAR-VU Camera to provide consistent visibility for any driver operating a trailer, regardless of ownership. It’s a practical solution aimed at improving safety across the board, similar to the impact in-car backup cameras have had in the automotive industry. Wabash is the first trailer manufacturer to make REAR-VU a standard option on trailers, and we look forward to seeing how these devices perform in the field so we can expand the offering.”

Practical Solutions

The addition reflects Wabash’s focus on providing practical solutions that help customers manage risk and advance connected trailer technology, according to a company press release.

Backing incidents remain a frequent challenge for fleets, often leading to costly repairs and operational disruptions. By incorporating the REAR-VU Camera as a standard option on dry van trailers, Wabash is providing customers and drivers with an added tool to help reduce potential damage from backing incidents—especially in tight or congested areas.

REAR-VU Camera

According to the release, the REAR-VU Camera is the first universal backup camera system designed for the trucking industry,” the release said. The system allows drivers to access real-time, high-definition video from behind the trailer by scanning a QR code located on the trailer nose. This feature provides an added layer of visibility to anyone operating a tractor-trailer, particularly useful in busy yards, at loading docks and in urban environments.

Improving Fleet Performance

“At Wabash, supporting customers with practical tools that help manage risk and improve fleet performance is part of our commitment to providing smarter solutions,” said Mark Ehrlich, vice president, engineering. “Working with Phillips has made it easier to integrate this technology into our trailers, so our customers can operate with greater confidence and efficiency.”

By adding the REAR-VU Camera as a standard option on dry van trailers, Wabash continues to deliver solutions that help customers enhance operational performance and meet the evolving demands of modern fleet management, according to the release.