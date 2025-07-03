Southeastern Freight Lines opens new facility in Charlotte, North Carolina

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines is announcing the opening of a relocated service center in Charlotte, N.C.

“Situated in a prime spot for growth and accessibility, the new facility positions our team to continually elevate the quality service we provide our customers for years to come,” said Kyle Donahue, service center manager. “Our Charlotte service center team is second to none. With the expansion from 122 to 190 dock doors, we’re set to bolster our operational efficiency in an impactful way. We’re excited about what the future holds for not only our customers but our beloved associates as well.”

Charlotte Service Center

The new Charlotte service center, located at 1200 Amble Drive, consists of 165 associates and 190 dock doors.

“Boasting a large breakroom and exercise room, linehaul driver bunkhouse and lounge area, upgraded interior finishes, spacious offices and a new appointment warehouse, the state-of-the-art facility reflects Southeastern’s ongoing dedication to meeting customers’ changing needs, investing in associates’ wellness and development, and driving greater operational efficiency,” the company said.

Previously located at 4524 Reagan Drive, the Charlotte service center opened for business in 1972 with eight dock doors and six associates.

“Our growth in Charlotte underscores our dedication to Southeastern’s strong culture and to building lasting relationships with the communities and customers we serve,” said Matt Bowen, regional vice president of operations. “Backed by a passionate team and a clear vision for the future, Charlotte is positioned to drive long-term success and meet the evolving needs of our customers head-on.”

The Charlotte facility comes on the heels of the newly relocated facility in Pensacola, Fla.