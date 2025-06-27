Southeastern Freight Lines unveils new facility in Pensacola, Florida

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines is celebrating the opening of a relocated service center in Pensacola, Fla.

“The relocation and expansion of our Pensacola service center will significantly enhance operations and customer service in the coming years,” said Derrick Battle, service center manager. “With these upgrades, we’re not just growing – we’re expanding our capacity, improving driver accommodations and optimizing efficiency to meet the increasing demand for reliable, next-day freight solutions, the bread and butter of Southeastern Freight Lines.”

New Facility Features 85 Dock Doors

The new Pensacola service center, located at 6650 N. W Street, consists of 60 associates and 85 dock doors. With a new bunk house, fuel bay, propane filling site, elevated driver rest facility, expanded conference space and spacious break rooms, the facility reflects Southeastern’s “ongoing commitment to supporting its customers’ evolving needs, investing in its associates’ well-being and professional growth, and innovating operational efficiency.”

Previously located at 141 Industrial Boulevard, the Pensacola service center opened for business in 1990 with 15 associates and 47 dock doors.

“At Southeastern, we strive to continually elevate our operational excellence and celebrated company culture – and this service center relocation empowers our leadership team in Pensacola to do just that,” said Mark Coggin, regional vice president of operations. “We’ve hired more associates, significantly increased dock doors and more to ensure we’re positioned to not only meet the needs of our customers and the community now but decades down the line.”