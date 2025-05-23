Southeastern Freight Lines marking 40 years at 2 facilities

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Southeastern Freight Lines is celebrating 40 years of service at its service centers in Fayetteville and Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Both service centers opened in 1985. Fayetteville began operations with 20 dock doors and 12 associates and currently boasts 52 dock doors and 35 associates. Rocky Mount has expanded from its original 20 dock doors to 36.

“The Fayetteville service center’s impressive transit times and cargo claims loss ratio would not be possible without the outstanding efforts of our great associates,” said Kyle Goddard, Fayetteville’s service center manager. “Our team’s dedication to delivering Quality Without Question service defines our success and helps drive Southeastern’s mission to be the Carrier of Choice across the Sunbelt and beyond. We’re proud to continue creating an environment where people want to work, are proud to work and choose to stay throughout their careers.”

To celebrate the milestone, the Fayetteville service center is recognizing two longtime associates: Customer Service Administrator Renee Norris and Linehaul Driver Jesse Whitford. Both hired in 1987, Norris and Whitford are the facility’s most senior associates, each contributing nearly four decades of service. Likewise, the Rocky Mount service center is honoring Pickup and Delivery Driver Joe Johnson and Linehaul Driver Cecil Howard for their outstanding commitment and four decades of quality service.

“Celebrating 40 years of successful operations is a major milestone. Our great service center remains committed to serving our customers, community and associates with the same dedication and integrity that has defined the Rocky Mount facility from the start,” said Ross Vaden, Rocky Mount’s service center manager. “We are proud representatives of Southeastern Freight Lines, and it’s an honor to continue being good stewards of the company’s values.”