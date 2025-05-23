Connor’s Law: House bill named in memory of student killed by trucker who could not read English warning signs

WASHINGTON — The Small Business Transportation Coalition (SBTC) is announcing that the SBTC along with Connor Dzion’s family and coalition partners, successfully introduced CONNOR’S LAW into the U.S. House of Representatives through the Hon. Dave Taylor (R -Ohio) et al.

“This is a big win for public safety, for truckers who share the road with other truck drivers, and the motoring public alike,” said James Lamb, SBTC executive director. “We applaud Congressman Taylor, all co-sponsors, and the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee for their commitment and leadership in moving forward with SBTC’s proposed common sense, life-saving legislation to make the roads safe again.”

The bill is named after Connor Dzion, an 18 year old college freshman, who was tragically killed by a distracted truck driver in Florida in 2017 who could not read the police emergency warning signs in English that said “Slow Down… Accident Ahead” and then slammed into Dzion’s car.

“This life-saving legislation, once enacted by Congress and signed by the President into law, will codify the existing long-standing 49 CFR 391.11 English Language Proficiency Regulation into Federal law, requiring operators of CMV’s requiring CDLs to be proficient in the English language,” the SBTC said in a press release. “It will require law enforcement to place non-English-speaking commercial vehicle drivers found to have slipped through the CDL cracks and unable to read English highway road signs and police emergency warning signs, out-of-service in furtherance of President Trump’s recent Executive Order and Secretary Duffy’s order and in the interest of public safety.”

SBTC Connor’s Law Trucking Coalition Partners

American Truckers United (ATU)

National Owner Operators Association (NOOA)

Past Time for a Change

Professional Trucking Association Group (PTAG)

United Coalition of American Drivers (UCAD)

United Truckers of America (UTA)

“We hope you’re watching from above, Connor,” the release said.