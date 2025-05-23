Delaware police looking for armed robbery suspect

The Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Loomis armored transport vehicle guard that occurred this week in Wilmington.

According to a release issued by the DSP, on May 21, 2025, at approximately 12:38 p.m., troopers responded to the Restaurant Depot, located at 200 Cornell Drive, Wilmington, for a report of an armed robbery of a Loomis armored transport vehicle. The preliminary investigation revealed that 3 unknown black male suspects confronted an armed Loomis guard as he was returning to the armored transport vehicle with a cash carrying bag. One of the suspects displayed a firearm while another suspect disarmed the guard and took the cash carrying bag. Following this, the suspects attempted to enter the armored transport vehicle, which was occupied by a second Loomis guard. After the suspects were unable to enter the armored transport vehicle, one of the suspects fled in a dark-colored Nissan SUV with an undisclosed amount of money in the cash carrying bag, and the other 2 suspects fled on foot toward Hastie Drive. The guards were not injured.

The suspects are described as unknown black males, who are possibly armed. Surveillance video and images are not yet available.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Robbery Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective D. Armstrong by calling (302) 365-8440. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.