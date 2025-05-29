TheTrucker.com
ArcBest selects Mac Pinkerton as COO of asset-light logistics

By Dana Guthrie -
ArcBest welcomes Mac Pinkerton as COO for asset-light logistics; Pinkerton will begin his tenure Jan. 5, 2026. (Photo courtesy ArcBest)

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mac Pinkerton is joining ArcBest as COO of asset-light logistics, effective Jan. 5, 2026.

“We’re excited for Mac to join our team. He brings a depth of experience, a passion for customers and extensive supply chain knowledge,” said Judy McReynolds, ArcBest chairman and CEO. “We’re confident in his ability to drive increased value for customers and shareholders.”

According to a company press release, Pinkerton is an experienced executive with a strong track record of driving growth and implementing positive change. He has extensive industry experience that enables him to bring value immediately.

He succeeds Steven Leonard, who is retiring in June after a 24-year career with ArcBest. The asset-light organization will report to Seth Runser, president of ArcBest, in the interim between Leonard’s retirement and the beginning of January.

Pinkerton joins ArcBest from C.H. Robinson, where he spent 28 years in various roles, most recently serving as president of North America Surface Transportation.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

