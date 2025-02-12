ArcBest reports productivity gains from technology, training and network design in 2024

ArcBest is reporting a fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $1.0 billion, compared to $1.1 billion in fourth quarter 2023.

“Throughout 2024, we made significant progress on controlling costs, improving productivity, and enhancing our service quality,” said Judy R. McReynolds, chairman, CEO. “These achievements underscore our commitment to excellent execution and are yielding tangible results. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our dedicated employees, whose hard work and innovation have been pivotal in reaching these milestones. Together, we are well-positioned for continued growth and success.”

Q4 Net Income

Net income was $29.0 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, compared to $48.8 million, or $2.01 per diluted share in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, fourth quarter 2024 net income was $31.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to $60.0 million, or $2.47 per diluted share in the prior year.

Key Findings for 2024

Productivity gains from technology, training, and network design.

Continued focus on cost control initiatives to mitigate headwinds from challenging freight environment.

Significant investments to enable growth, improve service, and increase efficiencies across the network while returning over $85 million to shareholders in 2024 through both share repurchases and dividends.

ArcBest’s full year 2024 revenue totaled $4.2 billion compared to $4.4 billion in 2023. Net income from continuing operations was $173.4 million, or $7.28 per diluted share, including a $67.9 million after-tax benefit from the reduction in the fair value of contingent consideration related to a 2021 acquisition, compared to net income of $142.2 million, or $5.77 per diluted share in 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, full year 2024 net income was $149.7 million, or $6.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $194.1 million, or $7.88 per diluted share, in 2023.

Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Fourth Quarter 20 24 Versus Fourth Quarter 20 23

Revenue of $656.2 million compared to $710.0 million, a per-day decrease of 7.6 percent

Total tonnage per day decrease of 7.3 percent

Total shipments per day decrease of 1.1 percent

Total billed revenue per hundredweight increase of 0.6 percent

Operating income of $52.3 million and an operating ratio of 92.0 percent, compared to $87.5 million and an operating ratio of 87.7 percent

The Asset-Based segment generated $35.2 million less operating income than fourth quarter 2023. Fourth quarter tonnage declines were driven by a 6.3 percent decrease in weight per shipment and a 1.1 percent decrease in daily shipments. Prolonged manufacturing sector weakness continues to negatively impact weight per shipment metrics. Productivity improvements of 2.3 percent and other cost initiatives helped mitigate the impact of the soft market environment, higher insurance costs, and higher labor cost increases related to the annual union contract rate increase, which went into effect during the third quarter of 2024.

Pricing Agreements

Contract renewals and deferred pricing agreements saw an average increase of 4.5% during the quarter. Price improvements were offset by declining fuel costs. Excluding fuel surcharges, revenue per hundredweight increased in the mid-single digits, year-over-year. Overall, LTL industry pricing remains rational.

Compared sequentially to the third quarter of 2024, fourth quarter 2024 revenue per day decreased 4.5 percent. Weight per shipment improved 0.6 percent and shipments per day declined by 2.6 percent, resulting in a 2.1 percent decrease in tonnage per day. Billed revenue per hundredweight was 2.9 percent lower, impacted by the increase in weight per shipment, reduced fuel prices, and the increase of project-related business. Lower tonnage, offset in part by cost savings, resulted in the operating ratio increase of 100 basis points sequentially, which was on the lower end of the historical seasonality range of a 100 to 200 basis point increase.

Asset-Light

Fourth Quarter 2024 Versus Fourth Quarter 2023

Revenue of $375.4 million compared to $413.4 million, a per-day decrease of 9.2 percent

Operating loss of $1.6 million, compared to operating loss of $7.7 million

On a non‑GAAP basis, operating loss of $5.9 million compared to operating loss of $1.3 million

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), as defined in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, of negative $4.2 million compared to $0.7 million

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, Asset-Light revenues were impacted by lower revenue per shipment associated with the soft rate environment and a higher mix of managed transportation business, which has smaller shipment sizes and lower revenue per shipment metrics. Shipments per day were lower by 2.1 percent. The segment continues to benefit from productivity initiatives, as shipments per employee per day improved 20.8 percent, on a year-over-year basis, but the soft freight environment and excess truckload capacity continue to impact results.

Compared sequentially to third quarter 2024, fourth quarter 2024 shipments per day were down 1.4 percent, yet daily revenue was up by 0.6 percent as revenue per shipment increased 2.0 percent. Shipments per employee per day, improved by 5.8 percent, but purchased transportation costs as a percentage of revenue, increased and compressed margins. The $2.0 million sequential increase in non-GAAP operating loss was due primarily to the current truckload brokerage pricing environment.

Full Year Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Full Year 20 24 Versus Full Year 20 23

Revenue of $2.8 billion, compared to $2.9 billion, a per-day decrease of 4.6 percent

Tonnage per day decrease of 14.3 percent

Shipments per day decrease of 3.3 percent

Total billed revenue per hundredweight increase of 11.7 percent

Operating income of $242.6 million and an operating ratio of 91.2 percent, compared to $253.2 million and an operating ratio of 91.2 percent

On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $242.6 million and an operating ratio of 91.2 percent, compared to $275.5 million and an operating ratio of 90.4 percent

Asset-Light

Full Year 20 24 Versus Full Year 20 23

Revenue of $1.6 billion compared to $1.7 billion, a per-day decrease of 8.0 percent

Operating income of $58.4 million, including the $90.3 million pre-tax change in the fair value of contingent earnout consideration related to an earnout, compared to operating loss of $12.3 million

On a non-GAAP basis, operating loss of $17.1 million compared to operating income of $5.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of negative $9.8 million compared to $12.9 million

Capital Expenditures

In 2024, total net capital expenditures, including equipment financed, were $288 million. This included $160 million of revenue equipment and $85 million in real estate, the majority of which was for ArcBest’s Asset-Based operation. Depreciation and amortization costs on property, plant and equipment were $136 million in 2024.

Share Repurchase and Quarterly Dividend Programs

ArcBest returned over $85 million to shareholders in 2024 through both share repurchases and dividends, while making significant organic capital investments in the business. As of January 29, 2025, ArcBest had $48.7 million of repurchase authorization remaining under the current stock repurchase program. Management plans to continue acting opportunistically on repurchases based on share price, balanced against prioritizing organic capital investments while maintaining reasonable leverage levels.