Illinois Tollway prepared for impending winter weather

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Impending winter weather has numerous states including Illinois on the offensive when it comes to treating roadways and issuing safety warnings.

In an early Wednesday media release, the Illinois Tollway is urging drivers to slow down and increase their distance from other vehicles as potentially heavy snow and strong winds move through the area Wednesday possibly affecting customers during their day-time travels and evening commutes.

The Tollway said it is deploying its full fleet of 196 plows to clear roads and spread salt to protect drivers during the winter storm, which is expected to continue through the day and evening, before tapering off early Thursday. The Tollway’s Snow Operations Center will be open to manage the agency’s systemwide response to the storm, which could affect pavement conditions and reduce visibility.

“Our plows will operate continuously during this storm to keep our roads clear of snow and ice so our customers can safely reach their destinations,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. “Safety is always our top priority and we’re urging our customers to help us protect them by slowing down, staying alert for changes in pavement conditions and visibility, and by increasing their distance from plows and other vehicles.”

To respond to this winter storm, the Illinois Tollway will have a full complement of more than 200 staff and supervisors working per shift to keep roadways clear of ice.

The Weather Channel predicted the storm will continue to haul snow and ice across parts of more than 20 states from the Plains to the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast into Thursday.