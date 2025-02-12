Plow into art: ODOT District 2’s annual Paint-the-Plow contest now open

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 2 is accepting applications for its Paint-the-Plow contest.

The Paint-the-Plow program allows students to paint an ODOT snowplow blade with a message of community or school spirit, Ohio pride, patriotism or safety. The decorated blades are displayed at local community events before being used in regular winter operations.

Applications will be accepted through Sunday, March 16.

Creative Outlet for Students

The program is open to area schools and vocational school groups within the eight-county region of Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams and Wood counties.

Plow blades will be dropped off to participating schools during the week of April 1 and picked up by May 16. Winners will be announced prior to Memorial Day on ODOT District 2’s social media.

Last year, Bowling Green High School, located in Wood County, won the people’s choice award, which was determined based on Facebook votes. Patrick-Henry High School, located in Henry County, earned the ODOT Choice Award selected by ODOT District 2 administrators.

For more information, contact ODOT District 2’s public information office at 419-373-4428 or [email protected].