Police investigating New York crash involving semi

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. — New York police are investigating a serious vehicle collision on Monday that occurred on the thruway near Exit 7A.
Police say Jenssy J. Sanchez Vizcaino, 34, of Dunellen, New Jersey was traveling northbound in a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer when he encountered a 2006 Audi A3 in the right lane. Sanchez Vizcaino reportedly attempted to brake but was unable to stop, resulting in a rear-end collision with the Audi, operated by James Aggrey, 66, of Ossining.
Aggrey was transported by EMS to Westchester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Sanchez Vizcaino went to Westchester Medical with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation; no charges have been made. Lanes were closed for several hours while the scene was processed and cleared.
