Police investigating New York crash involving semi

By Bruce Guthrie -
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. — New York police are investigating a serious vehicle collision on Monday that occurred on the thruway near Exit 7A.

Police say Jenssy J. Sanchez Vizcaino, 34, of Dunellen, New Jersey was traveling northbound in a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer when he encountered a 2006 Audi A3 in the right lane. Sanchez Vizcaino reportedly attempted to brake but was unable to stop, resulting in a rear-end collision with the Audi, operated by James Aggrey, 66, of Ossining.

Aggrey was transported by EMS to Westchester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Sanchez Vizcaino went to Westchester Medical with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation; no charges have been made. Lanes were closed for several hours while the scene was processed and cleared.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
