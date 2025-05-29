TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Women dies after crashing into semi while attempting to pass in a no-passing zone

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Women dies after crashing into semi while attempting to pass in a no-passing zone
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Women dies after crashing into semi while attempting to pass in a no-passing zone
Tragic consequences: Driver's reckless move results in fatal crash with semi. (Photo courtesy Polk County Sheriff's Office/Fox 13 News)

MULBERRY, Fla. — A woman died after Polk County deputies say she tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a semi-truck head-on.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday on Hwy. 640 near Watson Rd. southeast of Mulberry, according to a local media source, FOX 13.

According to PCSO, a 36-year-old Ft. Meade woman driving a GMC Terrain was driving aggressively, passing others and speeding through a flashing red signal before trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone.

The SUV then hit an oncoming semi-truck, according to deputies, killing the woman at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

This is an on-going investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE