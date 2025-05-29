Women dies after crashing into semi while attempting to pass in a no-passing zone

MULBERRY, Fla. — A woman died after Polk County deputies say she tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a semi-truck head-on.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday on Hwy. 640 near Watson Rd. southeast of Mulberry, according to a local media source, FOX 13.

According to PCSO, a 36-year-old Ft. Meade woman driving a GMC Terrain was driving aggressively, passing others and speeding through a flashing red signal before trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone.

The SUV then hit an oncoming semi-truck, according to deputies, killing the woman at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

This is an on-going investigation and no additional information is available at this time.