Maryland police investigating hit-and-run crash involving semi they believe fled the scene

By Dana Guthrie -
MDTA Police believe a semi truck fled the scene after being involved in a four vehicle crash; search for semi continues.

QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, Md. —The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a four-vehicle hit-and-run crash, possibly involving a semi, on Tuesday evening in Queen Anne’s County.

According to an MDTA social media post, at approximately 6:40 p.m., MDTA Police Officers assigned to the Bay Bridge Detachment responded to the westbound lanes of US-50 prior to the westbound span of the Bay Bridge.

Responding officers located a black Scion tC, a silver Jeep Wrangler, and a gold Honda Odyssey which had been involved in a crash. The driver of the Scion suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

Investigators preliminarily believe that a tractor trailer was also involved in the hit-and-run crash and struck the Scion. The driver of the tractor trailer did not stop at the scene and continued onto the westbound span of the Bay Bridge. Investigators are attempting to identify the involved tractor trailer and its driver.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the MDTA Police at 410-295-8146.

