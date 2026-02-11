SCAC Verified: NMFTA’s new weapon against freight fraud

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The National Motor Freight Traffic Association Inc. (NMFTA) is announcing the planned launch of SCAC Verified, a new initiative designed to strengthen the integrity of the Standard Carrier Alpha Code (SCAC) and help protect the freight industry from fraud.

The announcement was made during Manifest 2026, with SCAC Verified officially launching on Feb. 26. Manifest 2026 is the world’s largest global supply chain and logistics conference, where industry leaders are convening to address the most pressing challenges facing freight transportation, technology, and trust.

“As freight fraud continues to evolve, verification and transparency are no longer optional—they’re foundational,” said Joe Ohr, CEO, NMFTA. “Announcing the SCAC Verified launch at Manifest underscores NMFTA’s commitment to advancing trust and security at a moment when the industry is collectively focused on innovation and risk mitigation.”

SCAC Verified

SCAC Verified modernizes how SCACs are issued and renewed by introducing enhanced verification for non-Class 8 carriers—entities that typically do not hold FMCSA identifiers such as a USDOT or MC number. Beginning Feb. 26 SCACs for non-Class 8 carriers will be issued and renewed exclusively through NMFTA’s SCAC portal at scaccode.com using a new verification process.

There are no changes to the SCAC application or renewal process for Class 8 carriers at this time. The initiative is being rolled out in phases “to ensure clarity, preparedness and minimal disruption.”

“SCAC Verified also anchors NMFTA’s broader fraud-prevention strategy, including the Freight Fraud Prevention Hub—an educational resource dedicated to awareness, best practices, and proactive risk reduction,” NMFTA said.