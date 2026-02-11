Pedestrian dead after being struck by semi truck in Wyoming

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a semi truck in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) issued a press release on Wednesday that the agency is investigating the incident that occurred on February 4, at approximately 6:10 p.m.

That is when troopers were dispatched to mile-marker 8.3 along state highway 132, north of Lander.

According to the WHP release, troopers found a Peterbilt combination unit was northbound on highway 132 just north of Ethete. The of the semi truck came upon a male laying in the northbound lane, but due to the dark, unlit conditions the driver was unable to see the man until he was almost upon him.

The driver reportedly slammed on the brakes but was unable to avoid the man in the road, striking him.

The pedestrian was later identified as Aloysius Piper, 58, from Wyoming. He died at the scene.

WHP stated this incident brings the deaths on Wyoming roadways to 9 in 2026, compared to 5 in 2025 and 2 in 2024.