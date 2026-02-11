Michigan man gets additional prison time for setting fire to Swift big rigs

TUCSON, Ariz. – A Michigan man, who was already serving time in federal prison for similar crimes, was sentenced last Thursday to 120 additional months in federal prison for maliciously setting fires to semi-trailers belonging to a major commercial trucking company, announced U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine.

Viorel Pricop, 67, of Allen Park, Michigan, was sentenced at the conclusion of an 8-day trial. A jury found Pricop guilty of three counts of Arson of a Vehicle or Property in Interstate Commerce on Aug. 21, 2024.

“This defendant left a nation-wide path of destruction that threatened lives, property, and critical infrastructure,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine. “Thanks to the dedicated work of federal prosecutors and ATF agents, the DoJ brought him to justice. This case is proof that the federal government will bring its full weight to bear in order to stop dangerous and destructive criminals.”

“The 10-year sentence handed down to Pricop marks the culmination of a multi-year, multi-state investigation into a dangerous campaign of targeted arson,” said Shawn Stallo, ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge for the Phoenix Field Division. “This successful outcome was made possible through the exhaustive use of ATF resources, including our K-9 units, the Fire Research Laboratory, and the technical expertise of our Certified Fire Investigators who methodically linked these fires across the country. By leveraging these specialized tools to hold this serial arsonist accountable, we have ensured that he can no longer threaten the lives of drivers or the safety of our nation’s interstate commerce.”

Pricop set fire to three semi-truck trailers belonging to Swift Transportation, a Phoenix-based commercial trucking company, as part of a larger pattern of arsons targeting Swift. Two of the arsons occurred in Willcox, Arizona, and one occurred in Holbrook, Arizona.

Pricop set at least 16 additional Swift Transportation semi-trailers on fire in multiple states between October 2021 and September 2022. These arsons occurred at locations spanning from Barstow, California, to McCalla, Alabama, with most occurring along Interstate 10 and Interstate 40. Federal criminal charges associated with some of the fires were filed against Pricop in several districts and were the basis of a 2024 criminal trial in the Central District of California, where Pricop was found guilty of six arsons.

He was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for maliciously setting fires to six tractor-trailers during a 10-month span as reported by The Trucker last June.

According to a June 7 statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Central District of California, at the conclusion of a 16-day trial, a jury on March 12 found Pricop guilty of six counts of arson of vehicle or property in interstate commerce. He has been in federal custody since October 2022.

“This defendant was given a second chance but chose to throw it away and go on a national campaign of revenge,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. “By setting fire to trailer after trailer with the drivers inside the trucks, he recklessly put people’s lives at risk. Violent recidivist criminals such as this defendant will only be deterred with consequences and the sentence imposed today does just that.”