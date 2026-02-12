Wyoming police identify 2 dead in fiery crash

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) released more information about a fatal crash near Green River. According to a release, driver inattention and possible fatigue are being looked at as contributing factors in a deadly crash on I-80 near Green River around 5:23 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A Freightliner combination unit was parked illegally on the south shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 94.

An eastbound Volvo combination unit drifted onto the shoulder and impacted the trailer of the Freightliner.

The impact ruptured the fuel tank of the Volvo, causing a significant fire in the Volvo’s cab.

The driver and passenger of the Volvo, identified as Aleksey Fedun, 36, of Citrus Heights, California, and Volodymyr Fedun, 74, of Citrus Heights, California respectively, both died on scene.