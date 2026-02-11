Trucker shot by another semi passenger in Mississippi road rage incident

JACKSON, Miss. – An 18-wheeler driver was shot by a passenger in another 18-wheeler during a road rage incident on Interstate 20.

According to a report from WLBT television station citing the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred d Tuesday morning at 6:00 a.m. on I-20 westbound between Ellis Avenue and Highway 18.

Police say that the victim was traveling westbound in a white Freightliner semi-truck.

As he was attempting to change lanes, the driver of a second white Freightliner semi truck pulled up beside his vehicle, attempting to prevent him from changing lanes.

The two drivers got into a dispute after which the passenger of the second truck pointed a weapon and fired several shots into the victims’ truck, striking him once in the shoulder.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Jackson Police detectivess identified the driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle as Alejandro Macedo, 32, and 32-year-old Omar Nerio, 32.

Warrants were obtained for both men’s arrests. The arrests were executed by Grand Prairie, Texas police.

They also obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s vehicle.

Both men were charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The suspects are currently in custody of the Prairie Police Department, awaiting extradition back to Jackson.