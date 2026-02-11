WattEV doubles capacity, adds megawatt chargers at its busiest truck depot

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — WattEV is increasing its high-speed charging capacity and an expanded number of charging ports at its busiest electric truck charging depot in San Bernardino, Calif.

“WattEV’s vertically integrated approach is what truly sets us apart in the charging and fleet electrification sector,” said Salim Youssefzadeh, WattEV CEO. “That model is now driving measurable results. At our San Bernardino depot, strong and sustained utilization – currently averaging approximately 700 MWh per month – has created the need to more than double the site’s capacity.”

The San Bernardino truck charging depot will now be able to charge up to 200 electric trucks per day while offering megawatt charging capability for trucks compatible with MCS standards. This volume compares to what a traditional diesel truck stop would service in a day.

Truck-as-a-Service

In addition to providing charging for fleet operators, WattEV operates a fleet of trucks to deliver zero-emission transport services for shippers, offering Truck-as-a-Service as a turn-key solution for carriers and owner-operators, uses proprietary scheduling and routing software and produces charging equipment using patented technologies.

San Bernardino Depot

The San Bernardino depot is located adjacent to the busy Interstate 215, one of Southern California’s busiest freight corridors between the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles complexes and Inland Empire freight distribution centers.

“With the expansion, we’ve added 30 additional CCS connectors and six MCS connectors, significantly increasing throughput and future-proofing the site for next-generation electric trucks,” Youssefzadeh said. “San Bernardino sits at the center of some of the most freight-dense corridors in the country, and scaling this depot enables us to support real-world fleet growth with reliable charging, dependable operations, and infrastructure designed for long-term, commercial deployment.”

According to WattEV, the San Bernardino depot is now one of the largest commercial EV truck charging sites in the country, and is part of WattEV’s ever-expanding network of West Coast charging depots serving increasingly electrified freight movement.

The depot now has 11.5 MW of total charging capacity, 30 250kW CCS ports, and six 1.2MW MCS ports added to its existing 24 ports. WattEV expects 2026 to be a year of expansion for its entire charging network, which currently stretches from the Port of Long Beach to San Bernardino and north to Bakersfield.

Expansion Plans

Watt EV has broken ground on an Oakland depot, part of its northern California network, and other depot projects north of Bakersfield on California State Route 99.

“To accelerate the nation’s transition to zero-emission truck transport, WattEV provides zero-emission freight services for shippers through its transport operations, supported by its growing charging network,” the company said. “WattEV also offers TaaS access to Class 8 battery-electric trucks, reliable maintenance support, insurance and charging across WattEV’s entire network, all at a total cost of operation on par with diesel trucks.”