WattEV adds three new megawatt charging depots in southern California

LONG BEACH, Calif. — WattEV is significantly expanding its electric truck charging network with three new strategically located depots.

“The inflection point in freight electrification is arriving with the introduction of trucks capable of megawatt charging at scale,” said Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO of WattEV. “We see 2026 as the turning point, and we are building ahead of demand to ensure that all major freight corridors in California are ready.”

New depots are currently under development at:

Otay Mesa, near the U.S.–Mexico border in San Diego County.

Baker, along the I-15 corridor between Southern California and Nevada.

Port of Long Beach, expanding capacity at the nation’s busiest container port.

Together, the three sites will deploy 29 high-capacity Megawatt Charging System (MCS) units, designed to support an estimated 100,000 charging sessions annually. Funding support comes through a program initiated by the California Transportation Commission aimed at strengthening zero-emission freight infrastructure along major corridors. WattEV received $24 million in grant funding from the State of California.

Depot Highlights

Otay Mesa (7 MCS chargers): Located in a major international business and trade hub less than a thousand feet from the U.S.–Mexico border. Developed in cooperation with San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), this site is designed to support the high volume of cross-border freight.

Baker (10 MCS chargers): Positioned along the key I-15 corridor to Southern Nevada, this depot will serve long-haul routes to Las Vegas and beyond. It will operate in collaboration with Southern California Edison (SCE).

Port of Long Beach (12 MCS chargers): This expansion includes next-generation Silicon Carbide-based medium-voltage power rectifiers, developed by WattEV’s technology arm, Charge America. Its proprietary Solid-State Transformer (SST) technology eliminates the need for conventional step-down transformers, dramatically reducing installation complexity and cost. Each MCS cabinet is compactly installed between lanes, mimicking the layout of traditional diesel fueling stations.

“All three sites are engineered to reduce vehicle charging times to 30 minutes or less, bringing electric truck refueling in line with diesel standards,” WattEV said. “Their proximity to critical freight corridors ensures alignment with regional transportation strategies.”