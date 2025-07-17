Peterbilt Technician Institute recognizes first graduating class at new Nashville campus

DENTON, Texas — The Peterbilt Technician Institute (PTI) is recognizing its inaugural class of Peterbilt certified technician graduates at its newly opened campus in Nashville, Tenn.

“This first graduating class at the new Nashville campus reflects our dedication to building a strong pipeline of skilled service technicians throughout North America equipped to support today’s advanced vehicle technologies,” said Danny Landholm, Peterbilt director of dealer network development. “We congratulate these graduates and are proud to help prepare them for opportunities across the Peterbilt dealer network and broader industry.”

Nashville Peterbilt Technician Institute

Launched earlier this month, the Nashville facility is a modern, state-of-the-art training center designed to support the program’s expanded geographical reach established through a partnership with Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Lincoln Tech) in 2023.

“The recent PTI Nashville alumni comprise the program’s 140th graduating class, a testament to its proven track record and well-rounded curriculum,” PTI said. “Further confirming the program’s success, the graduates have already received employment offers from several Peterbilt dealers.”

The PTI program leverages a learning approach that combines classroom and hands-on training to build practical experience. It emphasizes teamwork to enhance communication skills and incorporates web-based skill-building activities to ensure technicians possess comprehensive technical knowledge, enabling them to excel and deliver maximum uptime for Peterbilt customers.

Upon completion of the program, students will earn factory-trained technician credentials that can fast-track them to careers at more than 430 Peterbilt dealerships across the United States and Canada.

Interested students can learn more about the PTI program click here.