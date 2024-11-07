New chapter unfolds: Peterbilt Technician Institute welcomes inaugural technician class in Denver

DENVER, Colo. — Peterbilt Technician Institute (PTI) is celebrating the start of its inaugural technician class at its Denver, Color. location on the campus of Lincoln Tech, the fourth PTI site, further expanding the program’s geographical reach.

“This dynamic group of students reflects the growing interest in the PTI tailored curriculum and focus on work-ready skills,” said Danny Landholm, director of Dealer Network Development for Peterbilt. “The Denver location reinforces our commitment to strengthen the number of qualified service technicians to support evolving vehicle technologies, maximizing uptime for our Peterbilt customers.”

According to a company press release, the inaugural Denver class brings together a diverse group of men and women including military veterans and a member of the National Technician Honor Society. Each student brings with them a wide range of experiences and backgrounds that will enhance the learning environment and collaboration within the cohort.

PTI provides students with 12 weeks of comprehensive training on Peterbilt equipment. The extensive program covers various systems on the truck, including fuel, electrical, HVAC, suspension, brakes, aftertreatment and PACCAR MX engines.

“The PTI program leverages a learning approach that combines classroom and hands-on training to build practical experience,” PTI said in the release. “It emphasizes teamwork to enhance communication skills and incorporates web-based skill-building activities to ensure technicians possess comprehensive technical knowledge, enabling them to excel and deliver maximum uptime for Peterbilt customers.”

Upon completion of the program, students will earn factory-trained technician credentials that can fast-track them to careers at more than 425 Peterbilt dealerships across the United States and Canada. Interested students can learn more about the PTI program by visiting https://peterbilt.tech/institute.html.