TrueTMS announces strategic partnership with Trimble

MELBOURNE, Fla. — TrueTMS is announcing a strategic partnership with Trimble which aims to deliver significant benefits to the transportation and logistics industry.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Trimble, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and empowering the transportation industry,” said George Thellman, director of business development and strategic relations at TrueTMS. “Our mission at TrueTMS has always been to provide our clients with the most advanced, intuitive, and cost-effective solutions. This partnership with Trimble is a significant step in that direction. By offering Trimble Maps and PC*Miler at no additional cost, we are enhancing operational capabilities, enabling smarter decision-making, and delivering tangible value that directly impacts the bottom line. We are pleased to be included in the mix of solutions that offer such powerful integrations, further strengthening our commitment to our clients’ success.”

Why This Partnership Matters

“This collaboration is all about making daily operations easier, more efficient, and more cost-effective for transportation businesses,” the companies said in a joint media release. “By integrating Trimble’s solutions, TrueTMS users will have real-time access to the most accurate and up-to-date mapping and mileage data, all within their familiar TrueFleet and TrueLiquid interfaces. This eliminates the need to navigate between different platforms or incur extra subscription fees – it’s all part of the TrueTMS package.”

Benefits for Each of TrueTMS’ Core Platforms

TrueFleet Users

For those managing a diverse fleet, advantages include:

Smarter Route Planning: Access to the most efficient and cost-effective routes, with real-time traffic and weather considerations, tailored for truck-specific restrictions.

Spot-On Mileage Calculations: Accurate data for billing, driver payroll, and fuel tax reporting, helping to reduce discrepancies and administrative headaches.

Better Dispatching: Improved visibility into driver locations and estimated times of arrival (ETAs) leads to more effective load assignments and fewer empty miles.

Enhanced Tracking: Advanced mapping for geofencing and tracking assets with greater accuracy, boosting security and operational oversight.

TrueLiquid Users

For businesses specializing in bulk liquid transportation, advantages include:

Specialized Routing: PC*Miler accounts for crucial factors like hazmat routes, bridge clearances, and weight restrictions, which are vital for liquid bulk transport.

Precise Calculations: Accurate mileage data is critical for calculating freight charges and optimizing delivery schedules for liquid commodities.

Improved Safety & Compliance: Detailed road network data helps ensure routes comply with all regulations for transporting sensitive materials.

Reduced Costs: Streamlined routing leads to faster deliveries and lower operational expenses, directly boosting profitability.

“This partnership is a testament to our shared vision with Trimble: to continuously innovate and deliver real, measurable value to the transportation sector,” TrueTMS said. “We are confident that by combining TrueTMS’s robust platforms with Trimble’s industry-leading mapping and mileage solutions, we are helping businesses enhance efficiency and profitability in their logistics operations.”