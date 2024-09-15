TrueTMS updates offer ‘all-in-one’ order management system

MELBOURNE, Fla. — With recent developments in its technology, TrueTMS now offers the trucking industry’s first “all-in-one” order management system, according to a Sept. 13 press release. The latest additions for TrueLiquid, an extension of the flagship TrueTMS platform for tanker fleets, deliver breakthrough forecasting, sourcing and optimization capabilities.

“The process starts with accurately forecasting demand and inventory levels for generating bulk liquid commodity orders. It then continues with optimized load planning and routing that minimize deadhead miles and maximizes revenue per mile and hour,” the press release notes.

Instead of running multiple applications within and outside a traditional TMS, the modern TrueTMS platform gives fleets a single streamlined platform that synergizes functions and visibility across departments. TrueTMS promises customers that, with the updates, truckload and tanker fleets will experience time savings of 15% to 25% in the critical quote-to-cash order lifecycle.

The most recent updates for TrueTMS and TrueLiquid include the following:

TrueCast: A fully integrated forecasting model for TrueLiquid has been developed. The model uses historical or live tank level readings and considers trailer compartments and capacities to determine optimal delivery times and quantities. By accurately forecasting customer demand, bulk liquid transporters and fuel haulers can consolidate order volumes to maximize delivery efficiencies, according to TrueTMS.

A fully integrated forecasting model for TrueLiquid has been developed. The model uses historical or live tank level readings and considers trailer compartments and capacities to determine optimal delivery times and quantities. By accurately forecasting customer demand, bulk liquid transporters and fuel haulers can consolidate order volumes to maximize delivery efficiencies, according to TrueTMS. TrueSource: Created especially for fuel haulers, TrueSource is a powerful sourcing extension for TrueLiquid. TrueSource automatically reviews daily pricing and total transportation costs associated with an order to find the lowest-cost commodity from suppliers to fulfill that order.

Created especially for fuel haulers, TrueSource is a powerful sourcing extension for TrueLiquid. TrueSource automatically reviews daily pricing and total transportation costs associated with an order to find the lowest-cost commodity from suppliers to fulfill that order. Dynamic Planning: This built-in feature saves time and empowers users to focus on exceptions rather than mundane planning tasks, the press release says. It provides users with a “first pass” scheduling option and a queue of orders that don’t fit the initial plan to review.

This built-in feature saves time and empowers users to focus on exceptions rather than mundane planning tasks, the press release says. It provides users with a “first pass” scheduling option and a queue of orders that don’t fit the initial plan to review. Geotab Integration: TrueTMS and TrueLiquid are now fully integrated with Geotab, a global provider of ELD, telematics, and connected transportation solutions. The integrated TrueTMS platform enables fleets to automate work and improve decision-making for all areas in the order-to-cash lifecycle.

“With these recent updates, we expect TrueFleet and TrueLiquid to become the industry’s benchmark for streamlined order creation, optimized dispatch planning, and delivery,” said George Thellman, director of business development and strategic relations at TrueTMS.

“By combining automation with a straightforward, highly customizable platform, we opened the door for smaller fleets to access game-changing technology and scale their operations for growth at a rate they never thought was possible,” he said.