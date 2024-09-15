JJ Keller earns 2024 Great Place To Work certification

NEENAH, Wis. — J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. has been certified by Great Place To Work for the 8th year.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that J. J. Keller stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its associates.”

According to a company press release, the prestigious award is based entirely on what current associates say about their experience working at J. J. Keller. This year, 85% of the company’s associates said it’s a Great Place To Work – 28 points higher than the average U.S. company. Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“We are so honored to once again be Great Place To Work-Certified because being a great workplace for our associates is one of our strategic priorities,” said Rustin Keller, president and CEO of J. J. Keller. “The expertise and knowledge we offer to our customers is that of our team of dedicated associates at J. J. Keller. We aim to hire and keep highly talented minds in safety and regulatory compliance. We celebrate and thank them for all they do and for this incredible recognition.”

The release also noted that associates ranked J. J. Keller most highly for being a physically safe place to work; being treated fairly regardless of race, sexual orientation or gender; how the company contributes to the community; the facilities’ work environment; and being able to take time off when they feel it’s necessary.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.