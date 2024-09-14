DOT announces $802 million for road and bridge repair in disaster relief

WASHINGTON – As part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s coordinated approach to help states repair and rebuild roads and bridges, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced it is providing $802 million to 36 states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. The funds will be used to support repair needs following natural disasters, extreme weather, or catastrophic events, such as hurricanes, flooding, and mudslides. Repairs as the result of these events will receive federal reimbursement funding under the FHWA’s Emergency Relief (ER) program.

“Americans are dealing with the impacts of more and more extreme weather caused by climate change—affecting their lives and our infrastructure,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With these funds, the Biden-Harris Administration is helping communities rebuild key transportation links and make them more resilient for the future.”

FHWA’s Emergency Relief Program supports the Department’s priority of addressing climate change by providing funding to help states perform repairs following major natural disasters and extreme weather events.

“The effects of climate change are dramatically impacting the lives of so many communities across our country,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Kristin White. “Since December 2021, FHWA has distributed nearly $4.2 billion in Emergency Relief funding, which helps states repair and recover from climate events and natural disasters. This federal funding is critical to ensure our nation’s roads, bridges, and tunnels remain safe and people can safely get where they need to be.”

The program includes funding for continued repairs from the 2022 Hurricanes Ian and Fiona; 2023 flooding and mudslides in Vermont; 2022-2024 severe atmospheric rivers in California; and other disasters across the country.

The funds are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s holistic approach to building more resilient infrastructure, making our transportation infrastructure better able to withstand damage from catastrophic events caused by climate change. A listing of FY 2024 Emergency Relief Program allocations with funding information for each state, Guam, and Puerto Rico can be found at the following location: ER – Federal-aid Programs – Federal-aid Programs and Special Funding.