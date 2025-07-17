DAT: Truckload volumes retreated in June amid weak seasonal demand

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Spot truckload volumes retreated in June, reflecting subdued demand for trucking services during what is typically a summer peak, according to DAT Freight & Analytics.

The DAT Truckload Volume Index (TVI) — a measure of loads moved during the month — slipped back to March and April levels after modest gains in May:

Van TVI: 243, down 2% from May.

Refrigerated (reefer) TVI: 191, down 5%.

Flatbed TVI: 314, up 1%

June truckload volumes were positive year over year. The van TVI was 4% higher than in June 2024; the reefer TVI increased 10%; and the flatbed TVI rose 12% compared to a year ago.

Tariffs, Political Unrest a Major Factor

Shippers remained wary of soft consumer spending and uncertain costs from tariffs and the Israel-Iran war, according to DAT.

“Many retailers and manufacturers continued to hold inventory at current levels or allowed it to draw down,” said Ken Adamo, chief of analytics at DAT. “Freight moved in fits and starts rather than steadily and predictably building toward the July 4 holiday.”

Little Change in Truckload Rates

After a bump in May, national average truckload spot prices stalled in June.

Spot van: $2.02 per mile, up 3 cents from May.

Spot reefer: $2.37 per mile, up 1 cent.

Spot flatbed: $2.57 per mile, unchanged for the third consecutive month

The van linehaul rate averaged $1.63 per mile, up 1 cent month over month. The reefer linehaul rate slipped 1 cent to $1.94, and the flatbed rate fell 2 cents to $2.10. National average linehaul rates for all three equipment types turned negative year over year for the first time in 12 months, down 1 cent for van and reefer freight and 2 cents for flatbed loads.

Linehaul rates exclude an amount equal to the average fuel surcharge. The monthly average surcharge increased by 2 cents in June, as the average retail price of diesel jumped by almost 30 cents.

Contract Rates Kept Pace with Higher Fuel Surcharges

Contract van: $2.41 per mile, up 2 cents month over month.

Contract reefer: $2.74 per mile, up 2 cents.

Contract flatbed: $3.08 per mile, up 1 cent.

Is Capacity Leaving the Market

The market continues to hold onto capacity despite six months of rates underperforming and significant uncertainties on the demand side.

“Higher fuel prices and the enforcement of English-language proficiency requirements for truck drivers had minimal impact on carrier exits in June,“ Adamo said.